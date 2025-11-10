Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2025

Sompo Holdings, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMPNYGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.16, but opened at $14.41. Sompo shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 7,191 shares.

Sompo Stock Down 0.7%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 8.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sompo Holdings, Inc. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sompo Company Profile



Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

