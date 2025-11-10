SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Smc Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.53, but opened at $16.86. SMC shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 30,205 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of SMC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
SMC Stock Performance
SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.86 billion. SMC had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 18.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Smc Corporation will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SMC
SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.
