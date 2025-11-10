Comparing Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG) and Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) and Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Spok and Umbra Applied Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Spok alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spok 0 0 1 1 3.50 Umbra Applied Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Spok currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.18%. Given Spok’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spok is more favorable than Umbra Applied Technologies Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spok 11.88% 10.88% 7.90% Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Spok and Umbra Applied Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Spok has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a beta of -1.33, meaning that its share price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spok and Umbra Applied Technologies Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spok $139.74 million 1.98 $14.97 million $0.80 16.76 Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Spok has higher revenue and earnings than Umbra Applied Technologies Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Spok shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Spok shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.2% of Umbra Applied Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spok beats Umbra Applied Technologies Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spok

(Get Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc., provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services, as well as alphanumeric pagers that are configurable to support unencrypted or encrypted operation; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers. Its Spok Care Connect suite products for contact centers, clinical alerting and notification, mobile communications and messaging, and public safety notifications. In addition, the company provides professional, software license updates, and product support services, as well as sells third-party equipment. It serves businesses, professionals, management personnel, medical personnel, field sales personnel and service forces, members of the construction industry and construction trades, real estate brokers and developers, sales and services organizations, specialty trade organizations, manufacturing organizations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as USA Mobility, Inc. and changed its name to Spok Holdings, Inc. in July 2014. Spok Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation. The company was formerly known as Green Processing Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. in January 2014. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring Hill, Florida. Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Processing Technologies, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.