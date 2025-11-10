DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 12.4%

Shares of DV traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,936. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 6.10%.The firm had revenue of $188.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. DoubleVerify has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In related news, Director Lucy Stamell Dobrin sold 6,392 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $92,747.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $53,207.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 96,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,949.99. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,488 shares of company stock valued at $157,255. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 220,639 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in DoubleVerify by 15.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 529,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 69,972 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth approximately $998,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

