Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded by Leerink Partners to “Outperform” Rating

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Leerink Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $1,104.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $886.00. Leerink Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LLY. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $983.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $923.35 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $955.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $799.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $775.01.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

