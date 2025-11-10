Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) and United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Head-To-Head Review

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

United Dominion Realty Trust has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of -8.36, meaning that its share price is 936% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust and Gadsden Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Dominion Realty Trust 1 13 4 0 2.17 Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

United Dominion Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $41.43, suggesting a potential upside of 20.96%. Given United Dominion Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Dominion Realty Trust is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

This table compares United Dominion Realty Trust and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Dominion Realty Trust 8.80% 4.51% 1.39% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Dominion Realty Trust and Gadsden Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Dominion Realty Trust $1.70 billion 6.65 $89.58 million $0.44 77.85 Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Dominion Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of United Dominion Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of United Dominion Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Dominion Realty Trust beats Gadsden Properties on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 60,336 apartment homes including 359 homes under development. For over 51 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved.

