Truist Financial Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Lantheus from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.17.

Lantheus Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of LNTH stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.04. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Farallon Partners L. L. C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock worth $382,427,380. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,654,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,687,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1,028.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 682,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,623,000 after purchasing an additional 622,100 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter worth $55,941,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth $32,631,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

