Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $232.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

