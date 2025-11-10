Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) Insider Acquires A$492,000.00 in Stock

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Crow acquired 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 per share, with a total value of A$492,000.00.

Stuart Crow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Stuart Crow acquired 5,000,000 shares of Lake Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$170,000.00.

Lake Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 37.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

About Lake Resources

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina, Australia, and the United States. The company's flagship project is the Kachi lithium brine project located in Catamarca province, Argentina. It also explores for minerals. Lake Resources NL was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

