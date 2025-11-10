ROBEX Resources (ASX:RXR) Insider Matthew Wilcox Acquires 421,014 Shares

ROBEX Resources Inc (ASX:RXR – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Wilcox bought 421,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,073,585.70.
ROBEX Resources Stock Performance
