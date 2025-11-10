Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 106.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $674.34 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $693.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $668.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $631.47. The company has a market cap of $707.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

