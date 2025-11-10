Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 90,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,628,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $649.26.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $551.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $569.51. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $499.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

