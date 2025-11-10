Insider Buying: accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) insider Brian Nelson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 348 per share, for a total transaction of £174,000.

accesso Technology Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of LON:ACSO traded up GBX 1 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 338. 255,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,483. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 403.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 447.28. The firm has a market cap of £129.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. accesso Technology Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 332 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 626.

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 price objective on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 562.50.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At accesso we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. We provide solutions that empower our clients to create connected guest experiences to drive their business forward

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.