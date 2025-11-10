Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPYGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 8,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 5,873 shares.The stock last traded at $3.37 and had previously closed at $3.23.

The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Salzgitter had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Salzgitter to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Salzgitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Salzgitter Trading Up 4.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.50.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

