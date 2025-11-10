S&CO Inc. Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

S&CO Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.6% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,962,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,800,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,723,000 after purchasing an additional 130,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,802,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,832,000 after purchasing an additional 620,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,899,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,602,000 after buying an additional 712,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,282,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,955,000 after buying an additional 448,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $186.50 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

