Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley began coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gen Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

GEN stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.07. 1,646,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,479. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74. Gen Digital has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gen Digital will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Gen Digital by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 1,183.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Gen Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Gen Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 221.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

