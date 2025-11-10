Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 12.09%. Mitsubishi Estate updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.090-1.090 EPS.

Mitsubishi Estate Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MITEY traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.52. 17,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,469. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.33. Mitsubishi Estate has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

