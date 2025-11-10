Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 12.09%. Mitsubishi Estate updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.090-1.090 EPS.
Mitsubishi Estate Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MITEY traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.52. 17,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,469. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.33. Mitsubishi Estate has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
