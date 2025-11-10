Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Sells 7,256 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 333.9% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $74,592.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,533.68. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,429.03. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.02. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

