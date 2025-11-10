DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. DeNA had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 13.06%.
DeNA Stock Performance
Shares of DeNA stock remained flat at $18.05 during trading hours on Monday. DeNA has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of -0.25.
DeNA Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DeNA
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Analysts Keep Raving Over AppLovin: Targets Rise Post-Earnings
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Is Airbnb Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings Miss?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 2 Reasons to Buy Into Lam’s 185% Rally, 1 Reason to Run Away
Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.