DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. DeNA had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

DeNA Stock Performance

Shares of DeNA stock remained flat at $18.05 during trading hours on Monday. DeNA has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of -0.25.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

