Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

Shares of Shiseido stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,151. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -794.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Separately, UBS Group raised Shiseido to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

