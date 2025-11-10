SilverBox Corp IV (SBXD) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SilverBox Corp IV to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SilverBox Corp IV and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBox Corp IV 1 0 0 0 1.00 SilverBox Corp IV Competitors 217 264 217 3 2.01

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 54.17%. Given SilverBox Corp IV’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SilverBox Corp IV has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares SilverBox Corp IV and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBox Corp IV N/A $3.48 million 75.39 SilverBox Corp IV Competitors $40.24 million -$18.54 million 93.08

SilverBox Corp IV’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SilverBox Corp IV. SilverBox Corp IV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBox Corp IV and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBox Corp IV N/A N/A N/A SilverBox Corp IV Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Summary

SilverBox Corp IV competitors beat SilverBox Corp IV on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

SilverBox Corp IV Company Profile

Silverbox Corp. IV is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

