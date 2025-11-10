Financial Review: RYTHM (NASDAQ:RYM) and CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD)

RYTHM (NASDAQ:RYM – Get Free Report) and CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap agriculture, forestry, and fishing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RYTHM and CEA Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RYTHM $12.26 million 5.52 -$41.75 million ($22.65) -1.49 CEA Industries $3.28 million 1.47 -$2.91 million ($4.23) -1.42

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CEA Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RYTHM. RYTHM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEA Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

6.0% of RYTHM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of CEA Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of RYTHM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of CEA Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RYTHM and CEA Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RYTHM -306.28% -117.75% -52.83% CEA Industries -118.08% -27.79% -24.75%

Volatility & Risk

RYTHM has a beta of 9.82, meaning that its share price is 882% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEA Industries has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RYTHM and CEA Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RYTHM 1 0 0 0 1.00 CEA Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

CEA Industries beats RYTHM on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RYTHM

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products. It also provides associated services comprising consulting, engineering, and construction. The company was formerly known as Agrinamics, Inc. and changed its name to Agrify Corporation in September 2019. Agrify Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries Inc. provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems. The company also provides air handling equipment and systems; LED lighting; benching and racking solutions for indoor cultivation; automation and control devices, systems, and technologies for environmental, lighting, and climate control applications; and preventive maintenance services for CEA facilities. It serves commercial, as well as state- and provincial-regulated CEA growers. The company was formerly known as Surna Inc. and changed its name to CEA Industries Inc. in November 2021. CEA Industries Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

