Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$182.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. National Bankshares set a C$173.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$168.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$168.83.

Shares of BMO traded up C$1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$175.32. The stock had a trading volume of 756,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,421. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$176.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$158.94. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$121.31 and a 12 month high of C$182.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Bank of Montreal news, insider Steven Lloyd Tennyson sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.89, for a total value of C$1,486,782.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,866 shares in the company, valued at C$3,583,553.14. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. Also, insider Alan Tannenbaum sold 9,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total value of C$1,720,408.35. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,883 shares of company stock worth $5,989,740. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

