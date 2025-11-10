TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Price

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.63% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$48.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$51.00 to C$48.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.00.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, or CAPREIT, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of multiunit residential rental properties located near major urban centers across Canada. The company’s real estate portfolio is mainly composed of apartments and townhouses situated near public amenities.
