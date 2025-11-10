Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.1350, with a volume of 74096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSBR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Brasil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander Brasil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

Banco Santander Brasil Price Performance

Banco Santander Brasil Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0983 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander Brasil

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 553.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 48.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

Featured Articles

