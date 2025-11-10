KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.95 and last traded at $61.95, with a volume of 695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBCSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of KBC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of KBC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KBCSY

KBC Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. KBC Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 15.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group SA will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

(Get Free Report)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.