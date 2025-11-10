Vericel’s (VCEL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VCEL. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

VCEL stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $38.47. 145,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,405. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 320.59 and a beta of 1.41. Vericel has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. Vericel had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Vericel has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Vericel by 171.1% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 184,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 116,756 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Vericel by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 40,892 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 67,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

