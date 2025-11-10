Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $8.12 Million Investment in Accenture PLC $ACN

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Viawealth LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $245.87 on Monday. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

