Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Cut to C$5,600.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$6,000.00 to C$5,600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.18% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSU. National Bank Financial lowered Constellation Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,450.00 to C$5,480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Constellation Software to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,700.00 to C$5,400.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$5,700.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4,897.14.
Constellation Software Trading Down 2.8%
Insider Activity at Constellation Software
In other news, insider Mark Robert Miller purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3,695.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,163.50. Following the purchase, the insider owned 11,753 shares in the company, valued at C$43,428,980.42. This trade represents a 2.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Constellation Software
Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.
Featured Stories
