Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$69.50 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EIF. Desjardins upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$73.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Ventum Financial set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Paradigm Capital increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.61.

Shares of Exchange Income stock traded down C$2.05 on Monday, reaching C$75.35. 179,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,053. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$45.00 and a 1-year high of C$78.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72.

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.

