GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given New C$88.00 Price Target at Barclays

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. National Bankshares cut their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$78.75 to C$76.26 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL ENVIRON-TS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.03.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFL

GFL ENVIRON-TS Price Performance

About GFL ENVIRON-TS

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.