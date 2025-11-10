BMO Capital Markets Increases Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$23.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EFX. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Enerflex from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$17.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$19.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.19.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Enerflex Price Performance

Enerflex Company Profile

Shares of Enerflex stock traded up C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$18.86. The company had a trading volume of 245,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,081. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$8.74 and a 52 week high of C$19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.59.

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd engineers, designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for equipment, systems, and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline. The company’s focus is gas compression, where it offers a range of applications and gas inlet streams, from low-horsepower/low-pressure applications such as a coal seam gas and solution gas vapor recovery units to high-horsepower, centralized field, or processing plant compression.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.