Mosaic Financial Group LLC Sells 405 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Mosaic Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,628 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $155.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $268.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 96.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.45.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

