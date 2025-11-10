Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,745 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 511,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,559,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 219,023 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $71.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.94. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

