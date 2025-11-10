Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 2,111.79%.
Roivant Sciences Stock Up 1.0%
ROIV traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,045. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.23. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $20.77.
Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences
In other news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $4,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,504,959 shares in the company, valued at $30,430,270.98. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,428,958 shares of company stock valued at $80,491,638. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Roivant Sciences from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.06.
View Our Latest Research Report on Roivant Sciences
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Roivant Sciences
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Analysts Keep Raving Over AppLovin: Targets Rise Post-Earnings
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Is Airbnb Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings Miss?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 2 Reasons to Buy Into Lam’s 185% Rally, 1 Reason to Run Away
Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.