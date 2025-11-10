Retirement Solution LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Retirement Solution LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.1% of Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $484.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $480.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

