Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $5.72 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $121.54 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $126.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day moving average of $112.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

