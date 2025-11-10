Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Mestek Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MCCK remained flat at $52.05 on Monday. Mestek has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43. The company has a market cap of $392.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.50.
Mestek Company Profile
