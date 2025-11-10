Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

OTCMKTS:MCCK remained flat at $52.05 on Monday. Mestek has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43. The company has a market cap of $392.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Mestek, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers.

