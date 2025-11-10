Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 29,125 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,125 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830,891 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,710,000. Wit LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,913 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,989 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,370,000 after buying an additional 2,313,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $60.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

