Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Argus

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Argus from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $256.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Expedia Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.66.

EXPE stock opened at $264.66 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $264.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $663,882,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,669 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $492,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,386 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $227,174,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3,369.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $172,995,000 after purchasing an additional 999,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,837 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $147,061,000 after purchasing an additional 725,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

