Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,712 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,944,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,125 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 2,297.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,801,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,026 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 81.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,282,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,676 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $170,189,000. Finally, Consulta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $149,325,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $120.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $28,135,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 704,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,932,668.30. The trade was a 25.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total value of $1,555,287.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares in the company, valued at $56,685,535.50. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,446,760 shares of company stock worth $179,726,429 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

