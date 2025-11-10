Stifel Nicolaus Raises Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) Price Target to $43.00

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,778. The company has a market cap of $940.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality had a net margin of 51.67% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Analysts anticipate that Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality news, Director Jill Bright purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,055.47. This trade represents a 18.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRSU. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 4.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 3.8% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 3.3% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

