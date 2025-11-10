Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $660.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $595.00 to $660.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $580.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $661.05. The company had a trading volume of 163,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,271. The company has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $834.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $588.03 and its 200-day moving average is $567.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $792,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 428.0% during the third quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 6,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

