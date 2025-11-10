Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Workiva from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Get Workiva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Workiva

Workiva Stock Performance

WK opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -106.33 and a beta of 0.87. Workiva has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.68 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,955,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,696,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 11.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 513,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after buying an additional 53,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.