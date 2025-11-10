Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Sells 12,391 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 419 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,354,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 214.9% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $102.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day moving average is $99.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The company has a market cap of $818.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $222,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 619,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,682,831.24. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $2,081,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,354,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,679,083.16. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,616 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

