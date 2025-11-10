112,034 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 112,034 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 498.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $92.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.32. The firm has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This trade represents a 36.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

