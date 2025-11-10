Grange Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Grange Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Grange Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Grange Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VOO opened at $616.89 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $611.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.93. The company has a market cap of $767.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.