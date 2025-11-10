Wealth Forward LLC Has $766,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Wealth Forward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Wealth Forward LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealth Forward LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VTI stock opened at $330.09 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $339.06. The company has a market cap of $550.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.92 and a 200-day moving average of $309.59.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

