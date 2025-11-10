Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $64.13 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,712 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Marvell Technology worth $64,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 14,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 646,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,570 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,495.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 779,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,365,000 after purchasing an additional 749,856 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 206.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $885,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL opened at $90.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -699.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.06.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,366.77. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This trade represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

