AT&T Inc. $T Stock Position Lessened by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 2.2% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 592,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after acquiring an additional 36,892 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $24.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $175.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

